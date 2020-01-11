Latest update January 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

State to call three more witnesses in trial of UG bomb treat

Jan 11, 2020

Almost a year after a 25-year-old student of the University of Guyana (UG) was charged for allegedly making bomb threats towards the institution, the prosecutor is expected to call three remaining witnesses to testify in the trial.
Sheneza Diane Jaffarally, of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, is charged for making several bomb threats towards UG.
Jarafally had denied the charge which stated that on February 5, 2019, at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, she sent by means of a public telecommunication system, for the purpose of causing needles anxiety to the staff and students of the University of Guyana, a message which she knows to be false.
The defendant is on trial before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. She is being represented by attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat.
According to information received, on the defendant’s first court appearance she was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan based on public safety. However, Jaffarally approached the High Court for bail and she was released on $10,000, bail.
It was reported that on the day in question, Jaffarally, made several calls to the tertiary education institution, making several bomb threats which later caused classes at UG to be cancelled, and resulted in the institution increasing security.

