RHTYSC launches 2020 Calendar of activities with Senior Citizens breakfast Programme

After setting itself a 2020 target of 700 activities, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS and it’s ten cricket team launched it’s calendar of activities by hosting the monthly old aged pensioners breakfast programme. Led by Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster MS, the teams provided a solid breakfast to dozens of senior citizens as they waited to uplift their monthly pension at the Rose Hall Town Post Office. The breakfast consisted of roti and curry, biscuits, a collection of fruits, cold local fruit drinks and hot tea.

Foster, stated that 2020 would be a very special year for Guyana’s most vibrant youth and sports Organisation as it would be celebrating its 30th Anniversary after been founded in 1990 by Guyana and Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the ST. Francis Community Developers. The breakfast programme is the first of at least 700 activities that the club has set itself for 2020. September has been specially dedicated as the Anniversary month and would see the hosting of at least twenty-five major activities to celebrate the milestone.

They would include a Prayer Service, Public Exhibition, Medical Outreach, Restoration of the Club Office, Anniversary Magazine, Feeding of the Poor, 20/20 Cricket Tournament and assistance for youth cricketers.

2020 would see the RHTYSC concentrating on the development of its ten cricket teams, Say No/ Say Yes Campaign, Streamlining of it’s Charity Programme and the personal development of each of its members.

Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that in 2020, the RHTYSC would only assist clubs who invests in youths and who have a solid track record. The club would also host dozens of activities under it’s Say No/ Say Yes campaign which targets thousands of youths across Berbice to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Crime, Tobacco, Alcohol and Yes to Education, Sports, Culture life and Religion.

Among the events and projects shall be a youth inspiration forum, youth booklet, educational competitions, sports tournaments, summer camp, rallies, career fair, anti-drugs/ suicide posters, Television commercials, Television programmes and counselling sessions. The RHTYSC would also host several sporting events in 2020 including an Inter Secondary School Cricket Tournament, Busta Champion of Champions, Naeem Nasir Memorial 100 balls and also provide sponsorship for other sporting discipline like table tennis, volleyball, basketball and softballs. The ten cricket teams would also undertake a combined one hundred activities under their self-development programme. The ten cricket teams of the RHTYSC are sponsored by Poonai Pharmacy, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, Metro Office Supplies, Pepsi and Namilco.