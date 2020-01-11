Latest update January 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Police hand over remains of slain eyewitness to mother

Jacqueline Hunte can finally bury her slain son, Collin Rodney.

Collin Rodney (inset) and the burnt remains of his vehicle

Mrs. Hunte’s long wait ended yesterday after police gave her Rodney’s death certificate.
His remains were then transported to the city from Bailey’s Funeral Home in Berbice.
She will be visiting a city funeral parlour today to proceed with funeral arrangements.
On Wednesday, Crime Chief Michael Kingston informed Mrs. Hunte that DNA results confirmed that the burnt body found in the trunk of a car last November was that of her 26-year-old son.
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had already confirmed that the chassis number on the burnt vehicle matched Rodney’s car.
Rodney, and his silver-grey Toyota Allion, vanished on October 25, last.
His vehicle, with his burnt remains in the trunk, was found at Letter ‘T’, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, about a week later.
Police have not indicated whether they have made any headway in tracking down his killers,
Rodney disappeared on the same day that he was scheduled to testify in the murder of his cousin, Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’, who was gunned down last April in Norton Street, Lodge.
Thirty-nine-year-old Osafo Grundell, called ‘Safo’, of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’, from Garnett Street, Georgetown, are charged with Marlon Rodney’s murder.
Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said that the police will seek to place other witnesses in Government’s Witness Protection Programme.

 

