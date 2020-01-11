Pastor beaten, robbed after armed bandits invaded home

Pastor Kalyan Etwaroo, called “Rohan”, of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, Berbice is left with injuries to his back, arms, face and about his body after three armed men invaded his home Thursday morning around 1:30 am.

According to the religious leader who operates a full gospel church next door, he was in the upper flat of his home when he heard the sound of breaking glass. He thought there were cats in his kitchen.

He added that as he was making his way down to the bottom flat he was confronted by two masked men, one brandishing a gun and the other a cutlass.

“They asked me for the keys to the church and they wanted the

money box. We have a fund that we usually collect for building project but it didn’t have a’lot of money inside. I told them I don’t have the keys and then they hit me”, he said.Etwaroo said he remembers falling to the ground after the hit and the men proceeded to kick him about his body. They then took him to the upper flat and ransacked the house. They also threatened to kill him if he did not hand over all that he had.

“So we had some money that we were supposed to send in the interior for missionaries. I had that; they took everything. About $250,000 I had,” he stated.

He explained that after the men took what they wanted they exited from the back yard where a third accomplice joined them. The police were immediately contacted and they arrived promptly, he said.

Shortly after, Etwaroo was taken for medical attention.

No-one has been arrested, a senior police source said.