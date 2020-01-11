Noise, traffic congestion affects operation at GPHC

Latest update January 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
According to a city hospital’s acting Public Relations Officer (PRO), Victor Vanvield, taxi drivers operating outside of the hospital have been creating a great deal of interference to the daily operations at the facility.
The PRO’s office is located just inside the main entrance of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). It is around this area the taxi drivers would take up position and try to gain their customers.
Vanvield yesterday told Kaieteur News that because his and other high ranking official’s offices are located in close proximity to the area, they are disturbed from carrying out their duties.
“The vendors don’t affect us but these taxi drivers; sometimes they are shouting to gain the attention of a potential customer. This had even caused the hospital to ban these persons from the compound because at one time they were coming into the compound seeking customers.”
He added that these operators would take up a majority of the parking spaces located outside the facility and this would affect patients who in turn will have to park far away from the hospital then walk back.
Furthermore, the PRO said sometimes traffic congestion occurs because of a lack of parking spaces. It was noted that drivers will stop in the middle of the road and have passengers who are heading to the hospital exit a vehicle.
“Take for example, as an ambulance approach the entrance at New Market Street they are supposed to turn off the siren but because of the congestion that occurs the ambulance operators are forced to keep on the siren just to clear the traffic and gain access to the hospital.”
Vanvield also highlighted that the hospital and the Ministry of Public Health will be looking into the matter to seek corrective measures on this issue.
