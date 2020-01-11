Latest update January 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Nigel Hinds Annual Berbice Basketball Mecca Classic Final set for today

Jan 11, 2020

The final of the Nigel Hinds Annual Berbice Basketball Mecca Classic will be played at the New Amsterdam Basketball Court today from 7:00 PM.
In the Final – Canje Knights will battle with Rose Hall Town Jammers for $100,000 in Prize money. The runner up will receive $75,000.
Stars from Guyana’s Under 21 Club Champions Plaisance Guardians from Region 4, and the Hopetown Steelers, the Region 5 First Division Basketball Champions will showcase the supporting game.
Fans will receive prizes, enjoy a halftime show and musical entertainment.
The Tournament is sponsored by Nigel Hinds Financial Services.

