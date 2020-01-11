Nigel Hinds Annual Berbice Basketball Mecca Classic Final set for today

Latest update January 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
The final of the Nigel Hinds Annual Berbice Basketball Mecca Classic will be played at the New Amsterdam Basketball Court today from 7:00 PM.
In the Final – Canje Knights will battle with Rose Hall Town Jammers for $100,000 in Prize money. The runner up will receive $75,000.
Stars from Guyana’s Under 21 Club Champions Plaisance Guardians from Region 4, and the Hopetown Steelers, the Region 5 First Division Basketball Champions will showcase the supporting game.
Fans will receive prizes, enjoy a halftime show and musical entertainment.
The Tournament is sponsored by Nigel Hinds Financial Services.
Jan 11, 2020After setting itself a 2020 target of 700 activities, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS and it’s ten cricket team launched it’s calendar of activities by hosting the monthly old aged...
Jan 11, 2020
Jan 11, 2020
Jan 11, 2020
Jan 11, 2020
Jan 11, 2020
Over the past two years this columnist was told by several powerful figures in the PNC leadership that (1) – the AFC... more
The police may have had justifiable reasons for escorting an APNU+AFC convoy of vehicles into the city. Given the fact that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The contest for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) is now... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]