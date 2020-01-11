Newspaper vendor killed during home invasion.

Latest update January 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
A newspaper vendor who lives on the Essequibo Coast, was fatally shot last night, after armed bandits invaded his Queenstown home.
According to reports, the now dead man has been identified as Chunilall, also known Paper man.
Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred around 19:30 hrs. last night.
Information indicates that Chunilall was at home with his wife and two daughters; both of whom are still traumatized after witnessing the killing of their father.
According to residents, they heard what they believed to have been fire crackers. Little did they know however, that a robbery had just ended fatally for Chunilall.
“I heard two gunshots, but first I thought it was squib, so I didn’t take it for anything. And plus they had a family party so the music over there was loud. Is till when the music come off then we hear what happened,” said one villager.
It is still not clear what was taken following the robbery, since the man’s family members were all unavailable for a comment.
According to some neighbours, two men were seen running though an abandoned yard, which is located next to Chunilall’s home.
