Guyanese must pay to access their account for Online Transactions

Despite a range of complaints against Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited (RBL), the bank is still yet to address the numerous issues customers are facing, particularly the online purchasing system and the issuing of refunds.

Following the implementation of Republic Bank’s new banking system, Manager of Marketing and Communications of Republic Bank, Ms. Michelle Johnson, in October explained that the restrictions were imposed on customer’s Visa One Card as a measure to safeguard against any fraudulent activity, which customers of the bank have previously been victims of.

Just two days ago, via a letter to the editor in another section of the media, a customer wrote expressing their dissatisfaction with the state of affairs regarding RBL’s online purchasing system.

In the letter titled “Very frustrating to do business at Republic Bank” the writer asserted that “for me to make an online purchase and/or transaction I must first make contact with the bank’s head office in Trinidad and Tobago for them to provide access to my account, which was opened in Guyana.”

The writer added that the task of having to call Trinidad whenever he/she needs to make an online transaction is very burdensome, since access is only granted for 24 hours. Further, the costs of these calls are all incurred by the customer.

Another customer had previously stated that the telephone number provided is not functioning.

According to a source, customers are given the option to either call RBL’s head office in Trinidad and Tobago or visit a local RBL agent to query on their behalf. The bank had promised to liaise with the relevant bodies to have the restrictions removed but thus far there has been no word.

Additionally, in a letter dated January 7, 2020 titled “I need my refund from Republic Bank” a customer explained her frustrations at a delayed action by the bank in issuing a refund.

In the letter, the customer highlighted that a dispute had been filed at the bank for various unknown charges and RBL promised to conduct an investigation.

According to customer, “To date, I have not received this refund and I have visited the bank several times about it.”

The customer further lamented, “I am appealing to Republic Bank to refund the monies taken from my account without my input and consent.”

On November 7, last, RBL in a notice informed customers of its transition to the new banking system.

“As with the introduction of any new system, we are experiencing some challenges. We recognize the impact to our service delivery, and wish to assure you our valued customers and stakeholders, that we are committed to resolving these challenges in the shortest timeframe possible.”