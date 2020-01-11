GRA Boss blasts Auditor General for leaked report

– Says it is erroneous, constitutes slackness

The leaked 2018 Auditor General Report contains several inaccuracies, says Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia.

In a missive to the press, Statia highlighted several instances where media reports on the leaked document were clear misrepresentations of the facts.

In one case, Statia noted that the Auditor General’s report speaks to want of entry vehicles being disposed of in a manner that avoids the highest bidder, therefore preventing GRA from accumulating maximum revenue.

In addition to dismissing the impression that something nefarious was taking place, Statia noted that it is the right of the authority to dispose of vehicles in a manner it deems fit.

Furthermore, the Commissioner General stated that at all times, vehicles are disposed of in accordance with the laws.

Statia also noted that the award goes to the highest bidder once the said bid is equal or above an amount sufficient to pay all duties, expenses, rent and charge. However, in instances where the system is being abused by one set of bidders, he said that the GRA may reverse the award.

He said, too, that the same action could be taken on bidders who have not been honoring their tax obligations. Significantly, Statia said these and other satisfactory responses were provided to the Auditor General, who agreed to remove the said

queries from his report.

Statia was surprised to learn, however, the issues still ended up in a report that was leaked to the media.

The tax chief was also grossly disappointed in the fact that the Auditor General noted in his leaked report that GRA’s award of exemptions showed significant increases for 2018 when this is not so. He further showed with empirical evidence that from 2016 to 2018, GRA has significantly reduced the award of exemptions.

As it relates to the document making its way to several media houses before it is laid in the National Assembly, Statia said that this represents a breach of confidentiality which is a fundamental tenet in the work and life of a professional auditor.

He said, too, that it is tantamount to professional negligence on Sharma’s part while noting that such slackness is surely one of the many criteria which would have allowed for sanctions were he a Professional Accountant.