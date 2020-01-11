Everything expose at Umana Yana

The official start to de elections was yesterday. Was de day when all dem who wish to be president prepare a list wid de names of people who gun sit in parliament and who gun be de president if dem win de elections.

De thing mek some of dem new parties feel like when children going pun an excursion. That is when de parents can get dem to do all de house wuk; that is when dem don’t sleep and that is when dem want to be de first to de bus stop or boat.

De day before Nomination Day some political parties done line up outside de place wheh dem have to present dem list.

Some parties didn’t have nuff people and some had only de leader. Dem boys remember de time when a party enter de elections and when de man count de votes he realize that even he wife and pickney didn’t vote fuh him.

It was a nice show, though. De parties dress up in dem colours. And some of dem march till dem meet de place. Was like Mash. It also expose who is de boss and who is de puppet.

Jagdeo is not de presidential candidate and he can’t even be de prime minister if de party win. He don’t even know if Irfaat gun pick him fuh a Minister although de whole country know is Jagdeo gun pick de Ministers. He already pick de Prime Minister candidate.

Imagine Jagdeo ain’t involve in de elections but is he who present de list fuh de party. When he was de presidential candidate he used to present de list. Now he isn’t de presidential candidate and he still presenting de list.

De real presidential candidate sit down like how a pet does sit down near he master. Dem boys done see who gun run de country if Irfaat win.

Soulja Bai stamp he authority pun he party. Dem boys wish Irfaat can stamp he authority. But then again people who live in de desert does wish fuh rain.

Talk half and watch who leading who.