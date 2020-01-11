APNU+AFC list excludes Holder; PPP includes Datadin, Vieira and Indar

Nominations Day…

The APNU+AFC has presented a list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. Led by the incumbent President David Granger, the APNU –AFC list included a number of coalition members who are in the previous administration.

They are Joseph Harmon, Raphael Trotman, Khemraj Ramjattan, Annette Ferguson, Volda Lawrence, Dawn Hastings-Williams, Sydney Allicock, David Patterson, Cathy Hughes, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Simona Broomes, Ronald Bulkan, George Norton, Haimraj Rajkumar, and Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

Some additions were Amanza Walton-Desir, David Hinds, Roysdale Forde, Quincy Jones, Ryan Belgrave, Gary Best, and Darren Wade, Sheik Mahmood and Geeta Chandan-Edmonds and Savitree Singh Sharma.

Noel Holder, notably, was not on the coalition’s list of candidates.

After declaring the APNU+AFC’s list, President Granger said that he was satisfied that the list has met the requirements for the National Top-Up List (for Ministerial and Parliamentary candidates) as well as the Regional Lists (for Local Democratic Organs).

He asserted that all six parties of the coalition teamed up to produce a list that is diverse and representative of the entire country, in terms of age, gender, geographical location, and occupation.

He said that his party has a strong, proven record, and that its list will prove itself to be the best there is.

Granger’s plan for the country – the Decade of Development – is being touted as one that will continue the work the coalition has done over the past five years.

I am confident that these are the winning lists. The APNU+AFC has nominated candidates who enjoy the confidence of our members and supporters. Our candidates, members and supporters are mobilized. Our campaign is progressing. We are guaranteed of the overwhelming support of Guyanese, based on our record over the past five years.

He noted the party has designed a Plan for the country – the ‘Decade of Development.’ The APNU+AFC restored good governance over the past five years and has a plan to continue its good work over the next five.

PPP Presidential candidate Irfaan Ali, Prime Ministerial Candidate Mark Phillips, and General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo, led the party’s contingent, that comprised Anil Nandlall, Nigel Dharamlall, Priya Manickchand, Pauline Sukhai, Clement Rohee and Samuel Hinds.

The PPP list of candidates included a number of fresh faces, among them Attorney at law Sanjeev Datadin, businessman and former People National Congress member of parliament, Anthony Vieira and former Vice president, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (GCCI), Chairman Deodat Indar.

Noticeably absent from list are the names of prominent PPP members such as Shyam Nokta, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy and Robert Persaud.

The PPP in statement noted that Prime Ministerial candidate, Brig. Mark Phillips, and “our list of several hundred competent and patriotic candidates and the leadership of the PPP’s General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo,” are part of a plan for the next five years to restore and transform our nation and the quality of life of all of its people, will succeed.

“The PPP/C has a proven track record. The PPP/C built a strong and stable economy without the benefit of oil and gas. We are a Party of transformative policies and plans, and we keep our promises.

“These elections offer each of us a chance to choose the kind of life we and our children will have and the kind of country in which we will live. The choice is clear. Only the PPP/C can rescue and transform Guyana.”

The party said that the plans for Guyana are comprehensive. It has measures that will remove the “200 draconian taxes and fees; create 50,000 new jobs thereby enhancing the well-being of all Guyanese and create new measures that will stimulate the economy and encourage new investments.