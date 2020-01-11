Latest update January 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Airport’s ramp attendant fired for stealing US$8,000 from passenger’s luggage

Jan 11, 2020 News 0

A ramp attendant at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has been fired after reportedly stealing US$8,000 from the luggage of an incoming female passenger.

???????

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and while there are no criminal charges filed, airport authorities are seeking advice on the way forward.
Airport sources disclosed that on Tuesday morning, a flight from New York landed at CJIA.
Shortly after clearing Customs, a female passenger approached officials and alleged that money was missing from her luggage.
Security officials immediately sprang into action and rounded up the ramp attendants.
One was missing.
Security footage soon located him. He was seen exiting the airport facilities, hurriedly, in his car while he was supposed to be on duty.
He reportedly did not ask permission from his supervisor to leave.
The matter was reported to the police and the ramp attendant was detained at Land of Canaan, a village a few miles away.
A search of his vehicle, in the presence of police, found US$100. The man reportedly admitted that he took the money from the woman’s suitcase.
He reportedly handed over US$2,500.
His relatives later brought $1.1M in local currency.
The ramp attendant was immediately fired after the passenger declined to press charges.
However, according to airport officials, they are pursuing whether charges can still be brought.

More in this category

Sports

RHTYSC launches 2020 Calendar of activities with Senior Citizens breakfast Programme

RHTYSC launches 2020 Calendar of activities with Senior Citizens...

Jan 11, 2020

After setting itself a 2020 target of 700 activities, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS and it’s ten cricket team launched it’s calendar of activities by hosting the monthly old aged...
Read More
Nigel Hinds Annual Berbice Basketball Mecca Classic Final set for today

Nigel Hinds Annual Berbice Basketball Mecca...

Jan 11, 2020

NBS 2019 40 overs Second Division Tournament

NBS 2019 40 overs Second Division Tournament

Jan 11, 2020

Guyanese off to winning start in UWI T20 Tourney

Guyanese off to winning start in UWI T20 Tourney

Jan 11, 2020

Garvin Nedd launches Foundation Coaching for pre-teens

Garvin Nedd launches Foundation Coaching for...

Jan 11, 2020

BCB selects appointed executives, selectors and committee members

BCB selects appointed executives, selectors and...

Jan 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019