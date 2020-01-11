Airport’s ramp attendant fired for stealing US$8,000 from passenger’s luggage

Latest update January 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
A ramp attendant at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has been fired after reportedly stealing US$8,000 from the luggage of an incoming female passenger.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, and while there are no criminal charges filed, airport authorities are seeking advice on the way forward.
Airport sources disclosed that on Tuesday morning, a flight from New York landed at CJIA.
Shortly after clearing Customs, a female passenger approached officials and alleged that money was missing from her luggage.
Security officials immediately sprang into action and rounded up the ramp attendants.
One was missing.
Security footage soon located him. He was seen exiting the airport facilities, hurriedly, in his car while he was supposed to be on duty.
He reportedly did not ask permission from his supervisor to leave.
The matter was reported to the police and the ramp attendant was detained at Land of Canaan, a village a few miles away.
A search of his vehicle, in the presence of police, found US$100. The man reportedly admitted that he took the money from the woman’s suitcase.
He reportedly handed over US$2,500.
His relatives later brought $1.1M in local currency.
The ramp attendant was immediately fired after the passenger declined to press charges.
However, according to airport officials, they are pursuing whether charges can still be brought.
Jan 11, 2020After setting itself a 2020 target of 700 activities, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS and it’s ten cricket team launched it’s calendar of activities by hosting the monthly old aged...
Jan 11, 2020
Jan 11, 2020
Jan 11, 2020
Jan 11, 2020
Jan 11, 2020
Over the past two years this columnist was told by several powerful figures in the PNC leadership that (1) – the AFC... more
The police may have had justifiable reasons for escorting an APNU+AFC convoy of vehicles into the city. Given the fact that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The contest for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) is now... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]