Airport’s ramp attendant fired for stealing US$8,000 from passenger’s luggage

A ramp attendant at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has been fired after reportedly stealing US$8,000 from the luggage of an incoming female passenger.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and while there are no criminal charges filed, airport authorities are seeking advice on the way forward.

Airport sources disclosed that on Tuesday morning, a flight from New York landed at CJIA.

Shortly after clearing Customs, a female passenger approached officials and alleged that money was missing from her luggage.

Security officials immediately sprang into action and rounded up the ramp attendants.

One was missing.

Security footage soon located him. He was seen exiting the airport facilities, hurriedly, in his car while he was supposed to be on duty.

He reportedly did not ask permission from his supervisor to leave.

The matter was reported to the police and the ramp attendant was detained at Land of Canaan, a village a few miles away.

A search of his vehicle, in the presence of police, found US$100. The man reportedly admitted that he took the money from the woman’s suitcase.

He reportedly handed over US$2,500.

His relatives later brought $1.1M in local currency.

The ramp attendant was immediately fired after the passenger declined to press charges.

However, according to airport officials, they are pursuing whether charges can still be brought.