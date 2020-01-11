ABE countries commend GECOM operations on Nomination Day

“I am very satisfied that we are at this point and I congratulate GECOM for getting the nation to this point,” said United States Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch on the coordination of Nomination Day by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

While expressing gratitude for the invitation by GECOM to witness the Nomination Day process, Ambassador Lynch remained satisfied in the four-hour exercise.

“It seems to be run very smoothly,” the Ambassador stated.

As the activities wrapped up, Head of the European Union Delegation to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Cantó, told the Department of Public Information the process at the Umana Yana was “smooth” and expressed well wishes to all who participated.

According to the EU Delegation Head, “It was an act of democracy. I think that we are all quite positively impressed by the organisation [GECOM] and also by the participation of the parties.”

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, echoed similar sentiments. He said that he now anticipates a “peaceful campaign” period.

A total of 13 political parties submitted their lists of candidates to contest the General and Regional Elections on March 2, 2020.(DPI)

(Photos credited to Kaieteur News)