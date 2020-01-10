Young Guns Sports Club to host T20 tourney on the E’bo Coast

Young Guns Sports Club of Zorg under its motto, ‘Making a difference in young people’s lives’, in collaboration with other cricket stakeholders will be staging a T20 Festival in South Essequibo.

The teams that will be taking part are Supenaam/Velvorden, Middlesex /Airy Hall, Adventure /Annandale and a South Essequibo Under 21 select XI. The tournament has been sanctioned by the South Essequibo Cricket Committee and New Opportunity Corps (NOC) Administration.

To add strength to the teams, a number of senior inter county players have been included in various teams.

The competition will be launched on January 26 and it will take the form of the teams competing in the different skill activities and a seven over knockout competition. The launching day activities will be sponsored by the Fredericks brothers, Norman and Norwayne while South Essequibo Cricket Committee President Andy Ramnarine will deliver opening remarks.

The Organisers are calling on the business community to lend support and make a difference in the lives of young cricketers on the Essequibo Coast. All matches will be played at the NOC ground on February 2nd, 16th and 23rd.

The winning team will take home $60,000, runner-up $40,000, third place $30,000 and fourth place $20,000. During the final, the organising body will be honouring several former players and administrators who have made a lasting impression on the game.

Those are Cyril Drakepaul , Linden Daniels, Rawdo Persaud, Boodnarine Ramnarine, Terry Paul, Garfield Paul, Sewlall Sookdeo, Carl Brandon and Jeff Jones, the first Essequibian to score an Inter County century.

The Organising body is headed by veteran cricket Coach Forbes Daniels while contact to receive more information can be made with the other members, Reyaad Mohamed (630-8963), Debra Daniels (683-7807) and Akenie Adams (696-5095).

Also onboard for the inaugural competition are Mahendra Persaud and Ricardo Peters, both former U19 players. During the course of the event, female and Under-15 male players would be running a snacks bar to raise funds for the continuation of their training programme.