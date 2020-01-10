Waramadong overcome Paruima at Upper Mazaruni Inter Zone Football

Latest update January 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Host Waramadong defeated Paruima in both the male and female segments when the Upper Mazaruni Inter Zone Football competition continued
recently in Region seven. A double strike from Morrison Martin handed Waramadong a 2-1 win in the male division; Tyson McNaughton scored for Paruima.
Waramadong won by a similar margin the female encounter; Aliza Larson scoring a double while Samantha Johnson netted for Paruima. She also had an opportunity to equalise but missed a penalty in the latter stages of the contest. Kamarang and Isseneru failed to turn up for their matches.
The second round will be played in Paruima in April on a date to be confirmed. Meanwhile, as part of Sports Development in the Region, DC Caesar Fox Secondary will be hosting an Under-15 match Paruima and Jawalla in Waramadong on Sunday.
Prior to the contest, a presentation will be held on substance abuse since it is a challenge in the District. This Event will be coordinated by Mr. Dunga Daniels and Mr. Dexter Henry.
