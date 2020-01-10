Waramadong overcome Paruima at Upper Mazaruni Inter Zone Football

Host Waramadong defeated Paruima in both the male and female segments when the Upper Mazaruni Inter Zone Football competition continued

recently in Region seven. A double strike from Morrison Martin handed Waramadong a 2-1 win in the male division; Tyson McNaughton scored for Paruima.

Waramadong won by a similar margin the female encounter; Aliza Larson scoring a double while Samantha Johnson netted for Paruima. She also had an opportunity to equalise but missed a penalty in the latter stages of the contest. Kamarang and Isseneru failed to turn up for their matches.

The second round will be played in Paruima in April on a date to be confirmed. Meanwhile, as part of Sports Development in the Region, DC Caesar Fox Secondary will be hosting an Under-15 match Paruima and Jawalla in Waramadong on Sunday.

Prior to the contest, a presentation will be held on substance abuse since it is a challenge in the District. This Event will be coordinated by Mr. Dunga Daniels and Mr. Dexter Henry.