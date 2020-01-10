‘Want of Entry’ vehicles are disposed of in a “fair and transparent” manner – GRA Boss assures

Despite impressions in Auditor General Report…

A leaked copy of the 2018 Auditor General’s Report notes that several ‘Want of Entry’ vehicles have been disposed of by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a manner that does not secure maximum revenue. In fact, Auditor General Deodat Sharma said he noted several instances where the highest bidders for motor vehicles are avoided.

In response to the perception that perhaps, something clandestine was afoot, GRA Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia informed the media last night that the disposal of ‘Want of Entry’ motor vehicles was, and continues to be, done in a fair, impartial and transparent manner, with the GRA Internal Auditors and the very State Auditors playing their respective roles.

Statia also said that at no time, will the Authority discriminate against any person from purchasing motor vehicles that are available for disposal.

Further to this, Statia asserted that the Authority will not disclose any additional information in relation to the disposal of the vehicles being questioned by the Auditor General, since there are strict rules of confidentiality to which he must adhere. The Commissioner-General added, “I daresay however, that when such matters are addressed at the Public Accounts Committee level, the facts would be fully borne out.”

Until such time, Statia was keen to note his disappointment with Sharma who retained the issues regarding the disposal of ‘Want of Entry’ Vehicles when the Authority – during his time of the audit – would have provided appropriate and satisfactory responses. Statia said that this is especially as it relates to Sharma’s query abou

t the Commissioner-General assigning vehicles to Government agencies instead of it going to the highest bidder.

Statia said, “The Authority recalled that the Auditor General, having been satisfied with the response, had agreed to remove same from the Report. (Subsequent articles in the media on this matter), and in particular (news items on) an ATV being disposed of for $161,000, instead of $285,000, cast aspersions on (my) character, and comes as a surprise, especially when records show that despite the numerous assignments to government agencies, revenue collection for seizures and want of entries increased significantly over the past five years.”

The tax chief further stated that the award goes to the highest bidder once the said bid is equal or above an amount sufficient to pay all duties, expenses, rent and charge. However, in instances where the system is being abused by one set of bidders, Statia maintained that it is the right of the GRA to reverse the award. He also noted that the same action could be taken on bidders who have not been honouring their tax obligations.