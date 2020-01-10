Latest update January 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

TUF not contesting elections

The United Force (TUF) has announced a decision not to contest at the Regional and General elections.

This would represent the first time since its formation in 1960 under businessman Peter D’Aguiar, that the party would not be participating.

TUF leader, Marissa Nadir

In a statement yesterday, TUF leader Marissa Nadir said that while it is the party’s view that this particular election is extremely crucial and of utmost importance, the decision not to contest was taken following several discussions with the executive, stakeholders and supporters.
In the meantime, Nadir said “The TUF strongly encourages all parties to demonstrate tolerance, decency and dignity, to encourage their supporters to be respectful of every person’s democratic right to support any party of his/her own choice.”
“This right is enshrined in our country’s Constitution.”
Notwithstanding this, Nadir said that TUF is calling upon the Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM) to allow all observers and stakeholders to view every step of the elections process, not only of the voting and counting of votes, but also the input of data into the respective databases while cross checking the output data to determine that the results remain accurate.
Moreover, she said “there must be transparency and accountability of every step.”
Nadir, in conclusion, urged all Guyanese to be respectful of each other.
“We pray that our beloved nation has a free and fair election and of utmost importance, that the results of said elections be respected by all parties and their supporters.
“To our nation, at this time, let us not be divided as bitter peoples, but unite in our respect of different views and in decency. We must remember that we are one people, one nation with one destiny.”

