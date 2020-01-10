Regional Four-Day Championship

Chanderpaul, Johnson and Hemraj stroke half centuries on opening day

Half centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Leon Johnson and Chandrapaul Hemraj put Guyana Jaguars in a comfortable position against the

Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their first round Cricket West Indies Regional four-day franchise league which commenced yesterday.

Defending champions, Jaguars closed the day on 210-4 after they opted to bat at the Vivian Richard Cricket Stadium in Antigua.

Chandrapaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 70 for the opening stand before the former was dismissed for 52 off 60 balls with six fours and two sixes. Tagenarine and Leon Johnson put on a further 74 for the second wicket. Johnson struck eight fours and one six before he was caught off Damian Jacobs for 59 off 123 balls.

Tagenarine faced 243 balls and counted seven fours in scoring 60 while Vishaul

Singh was dismissed for 25; Christopher Barnwell is not out on three.