Regional Four-Day Championship

Latest update January 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Chanderpaul, Johnson and Hemraj stroke half centuries on opening day
Half centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Leon Johnson and Chandrapaul Hemraj put Guyana Jaguars in a comfortable position against the
Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their first round Cricket West Indies Regional four-day franchise league which commenced yesterday.
Defending champions, Jaguars closed the day on 210-4 after they opted to bat at the Vivian Richard Cricket Stadium in Antigua.
Chandrapaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 70 for the opening stand before the former was dismissed for 52 off 60 balls with six fours and two sixes. Tagenarine and Leon Johnson put on a further 74 for the second wicket. Johnson struck eight fours and one six before he was caught off Damian Jacobs for 59 off 123 balls.
Tagenarine faced 243 balls and counted seven fours in scoring 60 while Vishaul
Singh was dismissed for 25; Christopher Barnwell is not out on three.
Jan 10, 2020Chanderpaul, Johnson and Hemraj stroke half centuries on opening day Half centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Leon Johnson and Chandrapaul Hemraj put Guyana Jaguars in a comfortable position...
Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020
Robert Badal called me when I was in the National Park walking my dog. I put my dog in the car and a long conversation took... more
Nomination Day is today, and from all accounts, the elections are going to be dominated by the two largest political groupings,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The contest for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) is now... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]