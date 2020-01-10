Latest update January 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

No bail for taxi driver accused of raping girl, 7

A 30-year-old taxi driver of Timehri, East Bank Demerara has been remanded to prison, having been charged for the rape of a 7-year-old girl, whom he reportedly was hired by her parents to pick up from school.

Remanded: Satesh Ramkellawan

Satesh Ramkellawan was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Ramkellawan was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that between January 1, 2019, and February 12, 2019, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
The matter was held in camera.
According to information received, the taxi driver was hired by the girl’s parents to pick their child up from school and drop her home. However, it is alleged that instead of carrying her home, he took her to a resort and sexually assaulted her.
After the alleged crime was committed, the child was taken home, where she informed her parents what had happened to her. The matter was reported, an investigation was launched, and the suspect was later arrested and charged for the offence.
The police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the nature, penalty and the prevalence of the offence. After listening to the facts of the charge, Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Ramkellawan to prison and the matter was adjourned to January 13.

New 2019