Meagre G$20,000 per trip for oil regulators ensuring accuracy of measurements on FPSO

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has the crucial task of ensuring that there are accurate measurements of oil from the Liza Destiny, Guyana’s first Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel which is in the Stabroek Block. As compensation, officials who will be flown out to the FPSO to monitor the process will be paid G$20,000.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that this was approved recently by the GNBS Board. Furthermore, this newspaper understands that the selected officers who have been tasked with oversight over this valuable resource worth billions of dollars would be required to be offshore almost three times a month.
From last year to now, GNBS benefitted from several training exercises in oil measurements from the American Petroleum Institute (API). Headquartered in Washington D.C, this world-renowned organization is the largest trade association for the oil and gas industry in the USA.
Just two days ago, this publication would have published the advice of University of Houston Instructor, Tom Mitro, who cautioned that as Guyana embarks on the development of its oil resources, proper compensation for the guardians of the newfound wealth must not be overlooked. The official who has over 30 years experience in the oil sector stressed that the key agencies which have to regulate the oil sector have the crucial task of keeping corruption at bay.
“Therefore, the importance of paying competitive compensation to key government agencies involved with oversight should not be overlooked; it serves as a means of not only attracting and retaining the most qualified people, but as a means of minimising incentives for corruption,” the official had said.

