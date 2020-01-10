ERC should condemn rather than investigate – Opposition Leader

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Bharrat Jagdeo expressed disappointment in the negligible action of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) in dealing with reported campaign attacks, insisting that stricter penalties needs to be implemented.

At a press conference held at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Church Street yesterday, Jagdeo commented on the ERC’s decision to investigate the matters, calling it insufficient. He asserted that the commission should immediately condemn the actions rather than investigate them, since they have the authority to implement stricter regulations.

The opposition leader made reference to recent comments made by General Secretary and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who at Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) last Tuesday, said that the opposition’s Prime Ministerial Candidate, Mark Phillips was appointed with the aim of garnering votes from Afro-Guyanese for the PPP/C. Jagdeo said that such remarks are likely to create racial conflict. He asserted that he is disappointed in the fact that the ERC has not yet publicly condemned Harmon’s speech.

According to Jagdeo, the recent attacks on PPP/C activists campaigning in various communities as well as coalition supporters removing flags belonging to the opposition are “well organized”. He indicated that the political party is prepared to campaign in every community, providing every household with a copy of the party’s manifesto.

Only a few days ago, Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Shiv Nandalall said that the attacks have been brought to the attention of the Commission, and that they are presently conducting investigations into the matter.