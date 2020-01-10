Driver who struck down pensioner released on station bail – Charges likely next week

The errant driver responsible for the death of an 81-year-old Pensioner of Albion Front, Corentyne, Berbice, was yesterday morning released on $100,000 station bail. Police sources have indicated that the 72-hour detention of the suspect had expired hence the consideration and approval for bail.

Parvidi Ramcharran on Monday morning met her demise after she was hit by a speeding car driven by a Chinese national. The license plate number was PPP 1008. Ramcharran was at the time making her way across a pedestrian crossing situated near the Post Office in Nigg Village. She had just uplifted her pension, relatives said.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business place showed the elderly woman having a brief chat with one of her friends as she was making her way out the post office and proceeded to walk along the southern side of the road, then onto the pedestrian crossing. Before she began to make her way across the road she looked to see if there was oncoming traffic and when she felt it was clear enough she proceeded over the crossing. She unfortunately made it only halfway when the speeding car ploughed into her body, pelting her a few feet away until she landed back on the southern side of the road.

According to relatives, her son was waiting for her at the bus shed on the northern side, just a few metres away when she was hit. At that moment, he did not realise it was his mother that was hit but thought it was someone else. It was when he rushed to assist with others that he was shocked to see his mother’s injured body on the roadway. Arrangements were immediately made to transport her to the Port Mourant Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, a post mortem examination is expected to be done today at the Georgetown Public Hospital by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh. A police source disclosed that charges are expected to be laid in the new week after the results are disclosed.