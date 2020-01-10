Dis is de hard month

When people seh times hard wha dem mean is dat dem don’t have easy money in dem pocket. People accustom to spending even money dem ain’t wuk for.

SOCU had a bunch of people who get pick to investigate de crooks. Dem tun out to be de biggest crooks. Dem tek de government money and lie about wha dem tek it for. Even de boss was a big crook. Now dem boys understand why dem never charge anybody.

Public servants like seh how January is a hard month; dem is de people who does get extra money to spend in December because of de back pay. Dem boys want to know if dem don’t think about putting up something fuh January.

Dat is why dem hardly got criminals round by Stabroek Market. Dem know dat pickings hard suh dem ain’t wasting dem time. Things get so nice in de area dat even de people who selling praising de police. Dem seh is de police who come out in dem numbers dat preventing de criminals from operating.

And is dem same vendors who telling some horror stories. Dem claim dat de criminals does walk up to dem stand and tek dem goods and dem can’t seh nutten. Dem have a police outpost right nearby and dat happening.

Imagine if dem didn’t have none. And de vendors frighten to bring de police to point out who rob dem because dem claim dat dem have to wuk right there.

And January is de month when people got to send dem children to school. Dem boys wonder wha deh in some of dem children lunch kit.

But is not all bad news in January. De number of birthdays dem boys get invite to is not a surprise. It look like if nuff people wait till after de Christmas to deliver dem baby. Some of de people expect dat de guests gon bring food, drinks and gift.

De odda day dem boys went to a party when nobody walk wid anything but demself. Dat party didn’t last long.

Talk half and don’t complain bout hard times.