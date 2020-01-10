Cops hunt for Turkish Former Princess Hotel GM

– Being sought in relation to fraud, immigration violations here; Turkey reportedly seeking his extradition

Police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for Former General Manager of the Ramada Princess Hotel, Turkish National Ugur Turetgen.

According to the bulletin, the 44-year-old Turetgen is wanted for questioning in relation to fraud and immigration violations.

However, Kaieteur News understands that the man is also wanted by Turkish officials for infractions he allegedly committed in his homeland.

While these possible crimes were not highlighted, a senior public security official disclosed that a request had been received from the Turkish Government for extradition just a few months ago, so that Turetgen may be sent home to face criminal charges.

The source also confirmed that the request is with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ugur Turetgen’s last known address was said to be Track ‘B’ Block ‘Z’ Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ugur Turetgen is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.