Latest update January 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops hunt for Turkish Former Princess Hotel GM

Jan 10, 2020 News 0

– Being sought in relation to fraud, immigration violations here; Turkey reportedly seeking his extradition

Police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for Former General Manager of the Ramada Princess Hotel, Turkish National Ugur Turetgen.

Wanted: Turkish National Ugur Turetgen

According to the bulletin, the 44-year-old Turetgen is wanted for questioning in relation to fraud and immigration violations.
However, Kaieteur News understands that the man is also wanted by Turkish officials for infractions he allegedly committed in his homeland.
While these possible crimes were not highlighted, a senior public security official disclosed that a request had been received from the Turkish Government for extradition just a few months ago, so that Turetgen may be sent home to face criminal charges.
The source also confirmed that the request is with the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Ugur Turetgen’s last known address was said to be Track ‘B’ Block ‘Z’ Providence, East Bank Demerara.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ugur Turetgen is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Four-Day Championship

Regional Four-Day Championship

Jan 10, 2020

Chanderpaul, Johnson and Hemraj stroke half centuries on opening day Half centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Leon Johnson and Chandrapaul Hemraj put Guyana Jaguars in a comfortable position...
Read More
Joseph, Pollard, Walsh and Pooran break Ireland hearts

Joseph, Pollard, Walsh and Pooran break Ireland...

Jan 10, 2020

Young Guns Sports Club to host T20 tourney on the E’bo Coast

Young Guns Sports Club to host T20 tourney on the...

Jan 10, 2020

Waramadong overcome Paruima at Upper Mazaruni Inter Zone Football

Waramadong overcome Paruima at Upper Mazaruni...

Jan 10, 2020

Turbo Knockout Tournament

Turbo Knockout Tournament

Jan 10, 2020

RHTY&SC completes 743 activities in 2019, most successful in 29 year history

RHTY&SC completes 743 activities in 2019,...

Jan 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019