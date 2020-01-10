Cop, alleged accomplice formally charged with robbery under arms

Tuschen restaurant attack…

Special Branch rank Constable Jonathan Harry, and alleged accomplice Akande Ross, have been formally charged with robbery under arms, in connection with the attack two Fridays ago on a Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo restaurant.

A senior police official said the duo is likely to appear in court next Monday.

Police are awaiting further legal advice regarding arms and ammunition charges.

Investigators are still to institute any charges against wounded suspect Shaquille Wilbury, who remains hospitalised.

It is alleged that Jonathan Harry, 24, Akande Ross, 20, Shaquille Wilbury and Mark Prince went to the Five-Star Chinese Restaurant, located at Lot 695 Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, on January 3, 2020. They arrived in a car and were reportedly armed with cutlasses and a handgun.

Police said that the owner of the business, 43-year-old Guang Hong Wang, her husband and a customer, 37-year-old Navindra Lakahalall, were in the restaurant at the time when one of the suspects entered with a woman and purchased two beers.

The duo, after consuming the beers, called for a case of beers. When the owner was delivering the case, the male suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and relieved Lakahalall of a chain and a sum of cash.

But their plans were cut short after a licensed firearm holder, who lives nearby, went to the scene.

Police said that one of the bandits, later identified as Mark Prince, pointed his gun at the resident, who opened fire, fatally shooting Prince and wounding Wilbury.

The assailants then fled, but were apprehended at a police roadblock near Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara.

An unlicensed pistol with an empty magazine was found in the vehicle and a sum of cash and cellular phones were found on the suspects.