Convicted killers seeking to quash 20-year jail sentences

Both Joshua Persaud and Raphael Morrison who were found guilty in 2014 and each sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the June 03, 2013 murder of 18-year-old Marlon Ramcharran are seeking to quash their conviction and sentence. In fact, the men are scheduled to appear before the Court of Appeal on Monday, January 27, when a hearing into their challenge is fixed to commence.

Based on previous reports, the two men and Ramcharran were drinking at a night club when an argument broke out between them. It was reported that Persaud and Morrison chopped Ramcharran about his body. Persaud, who was a construction worker, was found lying motionless in a pool of blood.

During an unsworn testimony, both Persaud and Morrison of Corentyne, Berbice, had denied killing the man. The jury deliberated for over two hours before returning guilty verdicts with respect to both men.

During their trial, both star witnesses (eye witnesses) Nicolas Beharry and Rakesh Jaikarran had testified. The prosecution had also called Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh who performed the Post Mortem Examination revealed that the cause of death was due to shock and hemorrhage resulting from multiple incised wounds.

Also, during the trial, the Prosecution called a number of witnesses, including Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police Gary Mc Alister who testified to visiting the scene and taking a statement from Morrison; and Detective Constables Emmanuel Rajnauth and Andel Doris who testified to the parts they played during the investigations.

Police Constable Nkofi Austin arrested Joshua Persaud at Black Bush Polder. Two other witnesses also took the stand including the father of the deceased, Surendra Ramcharran, who identified the body, and Molchan Raghubir who testified that on the night in question, Persaud went by his house with Morrison and demanded a cutlass from him, which he subsequently gave to him.

The court had also visited the scene of the crime at Tain on the request of the defence.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore and Detective Corporal Primus Sam were also called to testify.