Bartica to Mahdia trail reopened after more than 30 years

– Travel time down to under four hours

The trail from the Bartica in Region 7 to Mahdia in Region 8 has been reopened after more than 30 years.

Part of the rehabilitated road at that links Bartica to Mahdia

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson during a press conference on Wednesday.
However, he noted that it was only open to light vehicles since the Denham Bridge could bear a maximum of 10 tons.
The trail, which was established in the early porkknocking days, stretches 111 miles and crosses the Denham Bridge and Cassandra Crossing.
The reopening of the trail is in keeping with the government’s vision to link the coast and the hinterland and allow persons using it to travel from Bartica to Mahdia in three and a half hours, Patterson said.
Rehabilitation of the trail began back in 2017 but bad weather and sourcing raw materials hindered the work.

