Alleged monkey row killer remanded

Jan 10, 2020

Three days after a 54-year-old woman of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was stabbed to the neck, allegedly by her neighbour, the suspect was yesterday hauled before the court to answer to a murder charge and later remanded to prison.

Dead: Sharon Burnette

Samuel Cummings, 57, a labourer of Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Courts.
Cummings was not required to plead to the indictable charge which states that on January 6, 2020, at Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, he killed Sharon Burnette.
Magistrate Liverpool remanded Cummings to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 6.
It is alleged that Cummings had accused Burnette of sending her pet monkey over to his house to steal his money.
Relatives of Burnette reportedly disclosed that the woman does not own a pet monkey, and stated that the stray animal would usually enter everyone’s home.

