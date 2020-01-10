“All I want to do is give my son rest” – Mother of slain eyewitness Collin Rodney

“All I want to do is give him rest. I don’t want to know anything else. I am leaving everything up to God.”

There were tears, and this tone of resignation, as Jacqueline Hunte awaited clearance from the police to uplift the remains of her murdered son, Collin Rodney.

On Wednesday, Crime Chief Michael Kingston contacted Mrs. Hunte to disclose what she had already accepted: Results from deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests confirmed that the burnt body that was found in a car trunk last November was that of her 26-year-old son.

“I was not surprised. I knew all the time that it was my son,” she said yesterday. “All those days that we not hearing from him, where he could be? “I thank God that I could get his body to give him a resting place.”

Mrs. Hunte will have to wait until a pathologist signs a death certificate before the remains are handed over for burial.

Kaieteur News had confirmed on Wednesday that the Guyana Forensic Scientific Laboratory (GFSL) handed over the DNA results to the police.

The results came from thorough tests that were conducted on samples that were taken from Rodney’s close relatives and from the remains.

This is the first completed DNA test that the GFSL has done.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had already confirmed that the chassis number on the burnt vehicle matched Rodney’s car.

Rodney, along with his silver-grey Toyota Allion, vanished on October 25, last.

His vehicle, with his burnt remains in the trunk, was found in his car trunk at Letter ‘T’, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, about a week later.

Rodney disappeared on the same day that he was scheduled to testify in the murder of his cousin, Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’, who was gunned down last April in Norton Street, Lodge.

Thirty-nine-year-old Osafo Grundell, called ‘Safo’ of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown and James Fraser, 21, called ‘Dab’ from Garnett Street, Georgetown, are charged with Marlon Rodney’s murder.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said that the police will seek to place other witnesses in Government’s Witness Protection Programme.