Woman’s declines to testify against CJIA deputy CEO

– Sexual assault case dismissed

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Andre Kellman, yesterday walked out of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts free of the sexual assault charge which was brought against him last year.

His matter was before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and he was out on bail as the case was progressing.

According to information, when the matter was recalled the alleged victim told the court that she did not wish to proceed with the case.

As a result she was placed in the witness box and she swore, citing that she was not forced, threatened, promised, or paid anything to take the action of dropping the matter. With this done, it forced the prosecution not to proceed with the case for lack of evidence by the Virtual Complainant (VC). The matter was then dismissed against Kellman.

The 56-year-old Kellman of 67 Craig Street, Campbellville, had been released on $70,000 bail for the charge which alleged that on July 30, 2018 at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, he made sexual contact with a woman without her consent.