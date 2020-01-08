Unauthorised persons continue to occupy regional houses

The issue of unauthorised occupants living in government-owned buildings in Region Four, and not paying rent has been highlighted in the Auditor General’s most recent report. The Auditor General found, in 2018, that out of 300 buildings controlled by the regional administration, 138 are occupied by various persons, of which a mere 18 are authorized personnel; only eight of them pay rent.

From the records presented for audit examination it could not be determined whether those persons occupying rent-free quarters were entitled to such. This situation was reported in previous Auditor General’s Reports. Public servants are required to pay rent of 10% and 12% of their salary for unfurnished and furnished accommodation respectively, except where entitlement to rent-free Government Quarters had been previously approved, as a condition of service.

According to the Public Service Rules, “Government quarters provided to public servants as a condition of service, [for example] in the case of hospital staff, where presence on a hospital compound may be required on a continuous basis, shall be free of rent.”

It further states; “in lieu of quarters, a house allowance may, with the approval of the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Ministry, be granted to a public servant who is entitled to free quarters but for whom quarters are not available.”

In response to the Auditor General’s findings the regional administration said; “The Head of Budget Agency indicated that the Regional Administration continued to collaborate with the relevant agencies including the State Asset Recovery Agency (SARA) with the view of identifying occupants of Government quarters to bring them into compliance.”

The Audit Office recommends that the regional administration take steps to ensure that: (i) only Officers entitled to government quarters are accommodated there; and (ii) all outstanding amounts for rent are collected and deposited into the Consolidated Fund.