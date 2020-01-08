Umana Yana is new venue for Nomination Day proceedings

Latest update January 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Umana Yana in Kingston is the new venue for Nomination Day proceedings. Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s PRO Yolanda Ward confirmed yesterday that the day’s activities were moved from its regular location at City Hall, owing to concerns about the deteriorating conditions of the municipal facility.
“We’re looking at safety and other concerns; we want to ensure that the parties are properly accommodated,” Ward said.
She confirmed too that GECOM received 19 symbols from political parties hoping to contest the upcoming Regional and General Elections on March 2. She revealed that 14 of the symbols were from new parties.
Ward was addressing media personnel yesterday at the Guyana Press Association (GPA)’s Lunch-Time Lecture Series which was facilitated by GECOM.
The event focused on how media workers could provide responsible and proficient coverage of elections with the discussion centered on Nomination Day, slated for Friday.
Warde went through the relevant sections of the laws governing elections, particularly those focusing on guidelines for Nomination Day and a brief look at the Representation of the Peoples Act.
She stressed that accurate information needed to be disseminated to the public around this time.
“And for you as media operatives who will be the source of channeling that information into the public domain it is important that you are equipped with the information, so it will aide your reporting,” Ward stated.
Earlier, GPA President Nazima Raghubir encouraged her colleagues to take full advantage of the session by asking questions and raising matters of interest to them.
“Some of you are covering elections for the first time; this is an opportunity for you to ask all questions about the process; ask about anything you are not certain about. It is also an opportunity, if you haven’t done so, to familiarise yourself with the elections laws and other literature on elections,” Raghubir advised.
Jan 08, 2020The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) has once again received a financial donation from Tropical Shipping which is located on High Street Kingston. Yesterday’s...
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Yesterday, I was in an early morning telephonic conversation with David Hinds when I alerted him to a beautiful, incisive,... more
We live in a strange country. One man denied a link between debt and oil. Peeping Tom demolished the denial and yet the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The contest for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) is now... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]