Umana Yana is new venue for Nomination Day proceedings

The Umana Yana in Kingston is the new venue for Nomination Day proceedings. Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s PRO Yolanda Ward confirmed yesterday that the day’s activities were moved from its regular location at City Hall, owing to concerns about the deteriorating conditions of the municipal facility.
“We’re looking at safety and other concerns; we want to ensure that the parties are properly accommodated,” Ward said.
She confirmed too that GECOM received 19 symbols from political parties hoping to contest the upcoming Regional and General Elections on March 2. She revealed that 14 of the symbols were from new parties.
Ward was addressing media personnel yesterday at the Guyana Press Association (GPA)’s Lunch-Time Lecture Series which was facilitated by GECOM.
The event focused on how media workers could provide responsible and proficient coverage of elections with the discussion centered on Nomination Day, slated for Friday.
Warde went through the relevant sections of the laws governing elections, particularly those focusing on guidelines for Nomination Day and a brief look at the Representation of the Peoples Act.
She stressed that accurate information needed to be disseminated to the public around this time.
“And for you as media operatives who will be the source of channeling that information into the public domain it is important that you are equipped with the information, so it will aide your reporting,” Ward stated.
Earlier, GPA President Nazima Raghubir encouraged her colleagues to take full advantage of the session by asking questions and raising matters of interest to them.
“Some of you are covering elections for the first time; this is an opportunity for you to ask all questions about the process; ask about anything you are not certain about. It is also an opportunity, if you haven’t done so, to familiarise yourself with the elections laws and other literature on elections,” Raghubir advised.

