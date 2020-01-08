Speeding bus driver threatens to put out passenger

A passenger who rebuked a driver for going beyond the speed limit was hastily asked to exit a minibus yesterday around 12:26pm, on Camp Street, Georgetown.

The route 44 minibus, BXX 9516, was travelling at a rate of 120kmh (approx 75mph) along the Ogle Public Road to Turkeyen, when a female passenger who was seated next to the conductress asked the bus driver to slow down.

The passenger told the driver that he was driving beyond the speed limit and “nobody in this bus is in a hurry”. The passenger insisted that the bus driver slow down on the road since there have been recent accidents that took many innocent lives.

The driver then slowed down and got into an argument with the passenger. He said to the woman, “Am I the only bus driver on this road that does drive fast… eh woman? I wasn’t even speeding.” The passenger replied, “I saw your speedometer; I’m seated right behind you. Wait man, like I can’t see properly?…Because now you trying to argue with me that you weren’t speeding.”

While the man was driving he continued to quarrel with the passenger. Eventually the argument stopped and while the bus was at the traffic light at Camp and Lamaha Streets, the passenger turned to the conductress and told her, “we can only ask him to slow down now, but you’re with him every day on the road, so you have to talk to him.”

That annoyed the driver who exclaimed, “Woman! Woman! If you ain’t stop talking, I gon put you out my bus yeah.” After the bus driver said those words, a man who was seated in the front seat said, “She is a passenger you can’t put her out of the bus… if the woman talk about you speeding you can’t want behave bad on the woman… she has a right; it’s our lives you putting in danger when you drive at that rate.”

The rest of the passengers in the bus then started to quarrel on the bus driver who remained quiet until the passenger who first complained about his speeding exited the minibus. The driver then started to use a series of expletives until he reached the bus park.

A report has since been lodged with the police.