Schoolboy beaten for not allowing peers to write on his uniform

A third form student of Campbellville Secondary School is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after he was allegedly beaten by several of his peers for not allowing them to write on his school uniform.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday at the South Ruimveldt Bus Park in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market.

The beating allegedly stemmed from an altercation the teen had with some of his schoolmates. He had initially refused to have them write on his school uniform at the end of the Christmas school term. However, after returning to school on Monday, the teen was approached by the same group of students who demanded to write on his school attire.

When Kaieteur News spoke with the teen from his bedside at the city hospital, the child who had visible marks of violence on his body stated that, after returning to school on Monday, his attackers told him that since he did not allow them to write on his school uniform for the previous school term, he had to do so now.

“ Monday morning soon as I go to school dem (peers) keep telling me that dey have to write on my uniform and I tell dem no, because is new thing my mother bought for me to go back to school with.”

According to the teen, after school ended on Monday, he went to the South Ruimveldt Bus Park to board transportation to head home when he was attacked by the said group of students.

“I stand up waiting for a bus to go home and then I feel someone grab me from behind, and when I look back, one of my classmates was standing behind me with a red marker in his hand. I tried to run away, but several of them start running behind me. And when they caught up with me they started to beat me and write on my school clothes.”

The teen further related that he was only freed after adults intervened.

The victim’s mother, who was also at the hospital, told Kaieteur News that when her son arrived at home he was bleeding from his mouth and scrapes on his body.

“At first I was not going to take him to the hospital, but he keep crying out for headaches and I was wondering if they (bullies) knock him to his head. I take him to the hospital Monday around 19:30hrs. He was admitted due to the headaches he is experiencing.”

The woman said that after taking her son to the hospital, she went to the Stabroek market police outpost and lodged a report.

When contacted, a police source at the outpost stated that the matter was indeed reported and an investigation has been launched.