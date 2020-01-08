Miner killed after boat crashes into tree – friend hospitalised

By Shikema Dey

A 25-year-old miner was killed just after midnight on Tuesday in the Pomeroon River after the boat he was travelling in crashed into a tree. A friend who was with him is hospitalised.

Dead is Renny France called ‘Kelly’, a father of two, of Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon River.

According to police reports, France was travelling in a wooden boat measuring about 15 feet in length. His friend, Dennon Lyte, was piloting the boat at the time of the mishap.

It was said that the two men, who live at the same address, were making their way home when the boat struck a tree along the canal causing both men to pitch out of the vessel, receiving injuries about their bodies.

The men were subsequently rescued by close neighbours who heard the impact and rushed the men to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital where France was pronounced dead on arrival. Lyte was treated and later admitted to the hospital.

France’s family members are in a state of shock over the incident as the man was scheduled to celebrate his wife’s birthday on Friday. His sister-in-law, Natasha, relayed that instead of planning a birthday party, the family has to now plan a funeral.

“He is usually in the interior, but came home for the Christmas season and her birthday… Kelly was hardworking and a good provider for his family, he loved his children. He was planning a birthday, now we have to plan a funeral for him.”

She told Kaieteur News that they last saw France on Monday when he left to accompany his brother-in-law to Charity.

“My brother, Glenroy, saw Kelly yesterday at Charity when he accompanied another brother to the hospital for an injury. When Glenroy finished his business at Charity, he was told Kelly already left for home, but when we got home Kelly was not home as yet.

Glenroy said he later heard that Kelly and Kelly’s neighbour Dennon were hanging out at a shop at the mouth of the canal. He (Glenroy) thought that it would be a good idea to go and pick up Kelly, but changed his mind saying they would come home, the water is high and they should have no trouble getting home.”

According to her, her brother is still shaken up over the incident saying that “if he had gone for Kelly, he would have been safe.”

The woman stated that the canal the men had to travel is very narrow and has trees on both sides.

It was unclear whether both men were imbibing before making the journey. Investigations are continuing.