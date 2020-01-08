Mechanic charged for stealing employer’s equipment

A 33-year-old mechanic was yesterday hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, after he was charged for stealing equipment from the mining camp at which he was once employed.

The defendant, Ruanda McDonald, of Middle Road La Penitence, Georgetown, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the charge was read to him by the Magistrate.

The unrepresented man denied the charge which stated that between December 21 and December 22, 2019, at Amamuri Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, he stole two chainsaws and two chainsaw bars valued at a total of $392,342 – property of Innovative Mining Corporation.

According to the facts of the charge, the defendant was employed by the company as a mechanic and before the incident happened, he asked to travel out to Georgetown to attend a funeral.

Between the days mentioned in the charge, McDonald was observed loading the items onto a truck, after which he left the camp.

A search was conducted and an inventory was done and it was later discovered that the items mentioned in the charge were missing. The matter was reported and McDonald was contacted in Georgetown.

He was later arrested and charged with the offence and put before the court. None of the stolen items were recovered.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that if bail was granted, conditions must be attached.

Chief Magistrate McLennan granted McDonald bail in the sum of $150,000. The matter was adjourned to January 17, and transferred to Bartica Magistrate’s Court. McDonald was ordered to report every Friday at 9am at the Region Seven Office, Rabbit Walk, Eve Leary, to the subordinate officer, until the completion of the matter.