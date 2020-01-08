Latest update January 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man nabbed with unlicensed firearm at party

Jan 08, 2020 News 0

A 25-year old construction worker of Area B, Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara was nabbed Monday night with an unlicensed firearm at a party in Prince William Street, Plaisance.

The Live Rounds

The unlicensed firearm found

Police said that they acted upon intelligence information they received and made a stop at the party.
Upon seeing the ranks, the construction worker became “nervous” and began acting suspiciously.
Noting his suspicious behaviour the ranks decided to approach the young man.
Being gripped by the fear the man decided to immediately dispose of the firearm but was caught in the process of doing so. He was immediately arrested and taken to the Sparendaam Police Station for further investigation.
The firearm discovered is said to be a Glock 19 pistol with seven matching live rounds.
Also found in his possession was six grams of marijuana.
He is currently detained and being processed for Court at the Sparendaam Police station.

More in this category

Sports

Tropical Shipping supports Blind Cricket

Tropical Shipping supports Blind Cricket

Jan 08, 2020

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) has once again received a financial donation from Tropical Shipping which is located on High Street Kingston. Yesterday’s...
Read More
Sixth KARES Caribbean Fitness Challenge set to unfold at National Park on Feb. 9th

Sixth KARES Caribbean Fitness Challenge set to...

Jan 08, 2020

Olympic hopeful Chance to compete at Gamecock opener

Olympic hopeful Chance to compete at Gamecock...

Jan 08, 2020

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade places second in Bigi Broki Waka 10k in Suriname

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade places second in Bigi...

Jan 08, 2020

Guyana International Kyo-kushin-kai Martial Arts Academy ends 2019 on a high

Guyana International Kyo-kushin-kai Martial Arts...

Jan 08, 2020

GAPLF AGM set for Feb. 8th next; venue to be confirmed

GAPLF AGM set for Feb. 8th next; venue to be...

Jan 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019