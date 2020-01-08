Man nabbed with unlicensed firearm at party

Latest update January 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 25-year old construction worker of Area B, Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara was nabbed Monday night with an unlicensed firearm at a party in Prince William Street, Plaisance.
Police said that they acted upon intelligence information they received and made a stop at the party.
Upon seeing the ranks, the construction worker became “nervous” and began acting suspiciously.
Noting his suspicious behaviour the ranks decided to approach the young man.
Being gripped by the fear the man decided to immediately dispose of the firearm but was caught in the process of doing so. He was immediately arrested and taken to the Sparendaam Police Station for further investigation.
The firearm discovered is said to be a Glock 19 pistol with seven matching live rounds.
Also found in his possession was six grams of marijuana.
He is currently detained and being processed for Court at the Sparendaam Police station.
Jan 08, 2020The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) has once again received a financial donation from Tropical Shipping which is located on High Street Kingston. Yesterday’s...
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Yesterday, I was in an early morning telephonic conversation with David Hinds when I alerted him to a beautiful, incisive,... more
We live in a strange country. One man denied a link between debt and oil. Peeping Tom demolished the denial and yet the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The contest for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) is now... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]