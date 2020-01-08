Man nabbed with unlicensed firearm at party

A 25-year old construction worker of Area B, Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara was nabbed Monday night with an unlicensed firearm at a party in Prince William Street, Plaisance.

Police said that they acted upon intelligence information they received and made a stop at the party.

Upon seeing the ranks, the construction worker became “nervous” and began acting suspiciously.

Noting his suspicious behaviour the ranks decided to approach the young man.

Being gripped by the fear the man decided to immediately dispose of the firearm but was caught in the process of doing so. He was immediately arrested and taken to the Sparendaam Police Station for further investigation.

The firearm discovered is said to be a Glock 19 pistol with seven matching live rounds.

Also found in his possession was six grams of marijuana.

He is currently detained and being processed for Court at the Sparendaam Police station.