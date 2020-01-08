January 17 is final day for parties to coalesce

Political parties have until January 17, 2020, to coalesce if they so intend.

During a Nomination Day Press Briefing jointly hosted by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and Guyana Press Association (GPA) at Moray House Trust, GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward made this and other revelations about the nomination process.

Nomination Day is slated for Friday, January 10, 2020. January 11, the following day, is the last day for the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield to be notified of withdrawals or deaths of candidates.

Then, on January 12, Lowenfield is expected to make notice of defective lists, after which January 13 is provided as the deadline for corrections.

On January 15, GECOM will provide information about whether it approves or disapproves of the lists declared. On the following day, appeals may be made to the High Court if persons are unsatisfied with GECOM’s judgment(s).

Ward said that January 17 is the final day on which persons may decide that they would like to merge their lists.

An information session was recently held by GECOM to apprise parties of their roles and responsibilities for participating in the General and Regional Elections of March 2, 2020, during which Kaieteur News observed that a total of 19 parties were interested in contesting.

Some coalitions already exist, and few others have said that they are open to making partnerships.

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is a coalition of several small parties, led by its largest constituent, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR). That coalition has, in turn, coalesced with the Alliance for Change (AFC). This March will make the second General Election in which the APNU+AFC will contest as a coalition. It had formed in 2015, as the leaders thought it would be the best bet to unseat the then People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government. It is the largest coalition in Guyana’s history, in which parliamentary seats, local government and other posts have been delegated, detailed in a secretive agreement, the Revised Cummingsburg Accord. What is known is that David Granger is the party’s presidential candidate, while AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan is the prime ministerial candidate.

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has also announced a coalition with the Federal United Party (FEDUP). The details of that coalition are also unclear. The two parties coalesced because, they indicated, they see ethno-political voting as a common enemy.

Several religious parties have been announced, and those have shown some interest in forming a religious partnership. However, none has yet been announced.

The PPP has made no indication of an intention to coalesce with another party, as the General Secretary has said on several occasions that it can win the election on its own. It has, however, welcomed persons to partner with the PPP, by joining under its banner.