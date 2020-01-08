Girl, 12, dies after choking in hammock at friend’s home

The police in Number 1 sub-division in Region Six have launched an investigation in connection with the sudden death of a 12-year-old Vryman’s Erven Secondary School Student from Rotterdam, East Bank Berbice.

Dead is Ashley Agard who was at her friend’s house at Lonsdale, East Bank Berbice having a play date, when the unfortunate incident took place.

A senior police source in Region Six told Kaieteur News that a post mortem has been conducted and it was revealed that Agard died from Asphyxiation due to Broncho-aspiration of Gastric content, compounded by compression injury to the neck. The autopsy was carried out by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh at the Anthony Funeral Home, West Coast Berbice.

According to Commander Calvin Brutus, based on what the Pathologist has indicated, he has given instructions to carry out an extensive probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of Agard. As such, the mother of the other pre-teen has been detained and is being questioned by investigators.

Meanwhile, reports are that Agard had visited the home of her friend on Monday and they were “playing” in the hammock in the lower flat of the two-storey building while the mother of Agard’s friend was upstairs. It was not long after that the little girl noticed something was wrong with Agard since she was unresponsive in the hammock with her head hanging. The little girl reportedly rushed upstairs and informed her mother who ventured to the lower flat, only to see Agard frothing from the mouth with her head hanging, police sources said.

The woman immediately contacted the mother of the child who showed up as fast as she could. The pre-teen was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.