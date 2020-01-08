GECOM will be available to correct any misinformation – PRO

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, has committed to making herself available to the press during election season to correct any misleading information being spread.

Ward gave the assurance during a media briefing at Moray House Trust, jointly hosted by the Guyana Press Association (GPA) and GECOM, to inform reporters about the workings of Nomination Day, and what is expected of them in their coverage.

The PRO had been asked how GECOM intends to contend with misleading information being spread, especially in light of the growth of social media, to which she responded that it is a concern of GECOM, and that the organization will elaborate more on the role of and relationship between GECOM and journalists in this regard, during a comprehensive training exercise set for January 25-26 on election coverage.

One GPA member, Denis Chabrol, made the remark that with the popularity of social media, it is very easy to be misled. He explained that corrections are not as effective as the initial reports, adding that once a false report is made, it is very difficult to take it back.

In response, Ward stressed the importance of copious research by journalists, to verify information.

GPA President Nazima Raghubir had told Kaieteur News in December that this is the age of “disinformation”.

And due to that, she advises that the role of journalists is even more pronounced now.

The upcoming General and Regional Elections season is often described as “the mother of all elections”. Raghubir had said that what happens during this period “will drive home the importance of real journalism.”

Fact-checking, she had said, is vital, because “[journalists] have to be the persons citizens come to for the truth.”

Ward stated yesterday “It is a very sensitive period. A lot will be happening.”

Reporters continue to be instrumental in communicating the goings-on in society to GECOM, and that relationship will be pivotal during the season, Ward explained.

GECOM had already had cause to speak out against misinformation about election related matters, in October last, when it was communicated to the body that persons pretending to be GECOM staff were visiting homes and offering to conduct transactions as part of the Claims and Objections exercise.

Ward had notified the public, through a release, that such matters should be reported to GECOM and to the police.

Kaieteur News highlights the need for social media users to ensure that what they read on social media is fact-checked and/or taken from credible sources, and that persons purporting to be GECOM field staff are properly vetted to ensure the truth of their identities.

GECOM has made available a well of information related to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections on its website: https://www.gecom.org.gy/