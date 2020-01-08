ERC to investigate multiple campaign attacks

In an effort to combat the recent rise in social conflict with the coming of Regional and General Elections, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is set to investigate the multiple campaign attacks.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Shiv Nandalall said that the issues have been brought to the attention of the Commission, and that they are presently conducting investigations into the matter.

Numerous videos have been making rounds on social media showcasing persons attempting to hamper political supporters from campaigning in some communities as well as coalition supporters removing flags belonging to the opposition. Most recently a video began circulating on Facebook in which a vehicle belonging to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) was prevented from going through Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Another video highlights supporters of the PPP/C being attacked and chased in Sophia

The party has since written a letter to the Commissioner of Police calling for an investigation into the attacks.

Meanwhile, A Partnership for National Unity (APNC) has condemned attacks on PPP/C supporters, declaring that the party believes in civil campaigning.

The ERC has since being putting out numerous public service announcements urging persons to be tolerant and respectful of each other’s political preference and to not let the coming Elections cause division. Additionally, the Commission is currently in the process of hiring and training elections campaign monitors to ensure that no racial hostility is incited at political meetings in the run up to the upcoming polls. The training and deployment of monitors is also aimed at ensuring that the environment before, during and after the elections, is free from fear and intimidation.

