Latest update January 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ERC to investigate multiple campaign attacks

Jan 08, 2020 News 0

In an effort to combat the recent rise in social conflict with the coming of Regional and General Elections, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is set to investigate the multiple campaign attacks.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Shiv Nandalall said that the issues have been brought to the attention of the Commission, and that they are presently conducting investigations into the matter.
Numerous videos have been making rounds on social media showcasing persons attempting to hamper political supporters from campaigning in some communities as well as coalition supporters removing flags belonging to the opposition. Most recently a video began circulating on Facebook in which a vehicle belonging to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) was prevented from going through Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Another video highlights supporters of the PPP/C being attacked and chased in Sophia
The party has since written a letter to the Commissioner of Police calling for an investigation into the attacks.
Meanwhile, A Partnership for National Unity (APNC) has condemned attacks on PPP/C supporters, declaring that the party believes in civil campaigning.
The ERC has since being putting out numerous public service announcements urging persons to be tolerant and respectful of each other’s political preference and to not let the coming Elections cause division. Additionally, the Commission is currently in the process of hiring and training elections campaign monitors to ensure that no racial hostility is incited at political meetings in the run up to the upcoming polls. The training and deployment of monitors is also aimed at ensuring that the environment before, during and after the elections, is free from fear and intimidation.

ERC to investigate multiple campaign attacks
In an effort to combat the recent rise in social conflict with the coming of Regional and General Elections, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is set to investigate the multiple campaign attacks.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Shiv Nandalall said that the issues have been brought to the attention of the Commission, and that they are presently conducting investigations into the matter.
Numerous videos have been making rounds on social media showcasing persons attempting to hamper political supporters from campaigning in some communities as well as coalition supporters removing flags belonging to the opposition. Most recently a video began circulating on Facebook in which a vehicle belonging to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) was prevented from going through Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Another video highlights supporters of the PPP/C being attacked and chased in Sophia
The party has since written a letter to the Commissioner of Police calling for an investigation into the attacks.
Meanwhile, A Partnership for National Unity (APNC) has condemned attacks on PPP/C supporters, declaring that the party believes in civil campaigning.
The ERC has since being putting out numerous public service announcements urging persons to be tolerant and respectful of each other’s political preference and to not let the coming Elections cause division. Additionally, the Commission is currently in the process of hiring and training elections campaign monitors to ensure that no racial hostility is incited at political meetings in the run up to the upcoming polls. The training and deployment of monitors is also aimed at ensuring that the environment before, during and after the elections, is free from fear and intimidation.

More in this category

Sports

Tropical Shipping supports Blind Cricket

Tropical Shipping supports Blind Cricket

Jan 08, 2020

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) has once again received a financial donation from Tropical Shipping which is located on High Street Kingston. Yesterday’s...
Read More
Sixth KARES Caribbean Fitness Challenge set to unfold at National Park on Feb. 9th

Sixth KARES Caribbean Fitness Challenge set to...

Jan 08, 2020

Olympic hopeful Chance to compete at Gamecock opener

Olympic hopeful Chance to compete at Gamecock...

Jan 08, 2020

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade places second in Bigi Broki Waka 10k in Suriname

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade places second in Bigi...

Jan 08, 2020

Guyana International Kyo-kushin-kai Martial Arts Academy ends 2019 on a high

Guyana International Kyo-kushin-kai Martial Arts...

Jan 08, 2020

GAPLF AGM set for Feb. 8th next; venue to be confirmed

GAPLF AGM set for Feb. 8th next; venue to be...

Jan 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019