E’bo man accused of fatally stabbing wife to stand trial

A 50-year-old chainsaw operator who is accused of stabbing his wife to death was yesterday committed to stand trial before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Essequibo Assizes.

Devanand Narine is accused of the May 16, 2019 murder of 39-year-old Farida Khayum, whom he had been married to for some six years. Following a preliminary inquiry at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Courts, Magistrate Esther Sam ruled that there was sufficient evidence for Narine to be tried.

Police Prosecutors are contending that on the day in question Narine and his wife were at home when an argument broke out between them. An angry Narine then went into the kitchen and armed himself with a knife which he used to stab his wife multiple times about her body. It was reported that after the incident, Narine ingested a poisonous substance. Both he and his wife were rushed to the Suddie Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

During the preliminary inquiry, Narine’s lawyer argued that his client went home intoxicated and met his wife in the company of a male. The lawyer said that his client inquired about the individual and allegedly met with resistance and violence. The attorney added that his client was then attacked by the visitor and Narine’s stepsons.

During the process, the stepsons allegedly forced a poisonous substance down his client’s throat, the lawyer added. Narine was later hospitalised for the poisoning and the injuries he sustained at the hands of his alleged attackers. Prosecutor Mansfield further mentioned that based on his facts of the allegation there was no mention of the male individual the attorney spoke of.