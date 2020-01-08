Clerk committed to stand trial for rape of girl, 10

Latest update January 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 43-year-old clerk was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the 2014 rape of a 10-year-old girl.
The accused, Jomo McDonald of Republic Drive, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, was the subject of a preliminary inquiry before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
At the conclusion of the PI, the Magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence for him to be tried before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
According to information, McDonald returned from Antigua in 2012. The young girl would visit his home. He is being accused of locking the doors to the home and having sex with the child. One night after the child had finished bathing, McDonald allegedly called her into his bedroom and had sex with her. It is alleged that he and a friend, Keno Todd, took turns in raping the minor.
It is alleged that the child later told her friend what McDonald was doing to her and the matter was reported and an investigation launched. Ever since the incident, McDonald had been on the run. He was only captured by police last year.
In April 2018, Todd, who is also charged for engaging in sexual activity with the same 10-year-old girl, was committed to stand trial at the High Court.
Jan 08, 2020The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) has once again received a financial donation from Tropical Shipping which is located on High Street Kingston. Yesterday’s...
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
Yesterday, I was in an early morning telephonic conversation with David Hinds when I alerted him to a beautiful, incisive,... more
We live in a strange country. One man denied a link between debt and oil. Peeping Tom demolished the denial and yet the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The contest for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) is now... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]