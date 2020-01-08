Clerk committed to stand trial for rape of girl, 10

A 43-year-old clerk was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the 2014 rape of a 10-year-old girl.

The accused, Jomo McDonald of Republic Drive, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, was the subject of a preliminary inquiry before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

At the conclusion of the PI, the Magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence for him to be tried before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

According to information, McDonald returned from Antigua in 2012. The young girl would visit his home. He is being accused of locking the doors to the home and having sex with the child. One night after the child had finished bathing, McDonald allegedly called her into his bedroom and had sex with her. It is alleged that he and a friend, Keno Todd, took turns in raping the minor.

It is alleged that the child later told her friend what McDonald was doing to her and the matter was reported and an investigation launched. Ever since the incident, McDonald had been on the run. He was only captured by police last year.

In April 2018, Todd, who is also charged for engaging in sexual activity with the same 10-year-old girl, was committed to stand trial at the High Court.