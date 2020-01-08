City Hall is de best place fuh Nomination Day

Friday is when all dem political parties, new and old, will signify dem intention to contest de elections. Of course, dem boys seh is every time elections come around some [political parties does born and as soon as elections done dem does disappear.

Dem reporters hear is fourteen parties present dem symbols to show that dem interested. When Friday come dem have to provide dem list of de candidates wid 65 names supporting each candidate. Over de years that has always been a problem because some of dem couldn’t even find five names from dem own house.

De last couple times dem had elections GECOM use to ask all dem parties to present dem list wid de Presidential candidate at City Hall. Dem parties would dance through de streets till dem meet City Hall. Dem boys want dem do de same thing this year.

De Waterfalls boss man know that City Hall is a death trap. That is why he was smiling till he hear that dem parties gun present dem list at Umana Yana. De man nearly cry because he seh wid all de stupidness that going on it woulda be nice fuh all dem parties and dem candidates to go inside City Hall.

Because it is a death trap de Waterfalls boss man seh that is de right place fuh all of dem.

Anodda thing that dem boys talking about is de secrecy wid de Cummingsburg Accord. De last time APNU and Hay Hef See sign de accord dem was quick to point out everything that was inside. Now dem decide to keep whatever dem sign really secret.

Dem boys believe it got to do wid de oil. Dem boys believe Hap New and Hay Hef See agree to keep people guessing about de oil money. Dem know Jagdeo want put he hand on de money.

That Cummingsburg Accord is like a marriage contract. Dem boys believe that it got a clause about who gun sleep wid who and when. Because of jealousy nobody ain’t talking.

Talk half and watch how things happening.