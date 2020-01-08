Berbice beach hotel double-murder… Five persons released from custody

The five persons who were arrested by police last week for questioning have since been released from custody after investigators found no credible evidence to keep them detained. The men were arrested a few days after the owner of the Sunsplash Holiday Resort and Hotel, Vivekanand Brijbassi and an employee of his, Harriprashad Persaud, were found dead in the hotel by lawmen on the upper Corentyne.

Their bodies, which were in an advanced state of decomposition, were found in the upper flat of the building, tied by the hands and with body parts missing. The horrid crime scene along with the desolate location of the building posed a challenge for investigating ranks, and with no eyewitnesses or neighbours living nearby, the possibilities of cracking the case were and still remain very difficult. However, Regional Commander Calvin Brutus is confident that there will be a breakthrough in the highly publicized matter that has added to the growing list of murders committed in the county of Berbice recently.

Brutus stated that while there were several leads, they did not turn out fruitful, but his ranks are still working to bring justice to the families who lost their loved ones. Meanwhile, the hotel owner was laid to rest on Sunday. The funeral service was held at the hotel where he spent most of his time when he was in the country. It was his desire to refurbish the building after he returned to Guyana in early December 2019 but his plans were cut short.

He was last seen by his sister Krishna Boodhoo on December 16th when he visited her home and had dinner with her and her in-laws. He left and told her he would be spending the night at the hotel in the company of two other friends who included Prashad. Prashad was last seen in the first week of December, he worked as a watchman at the hotel when Brijbassi was overseas.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators with this case is asked to make contact with the nearest police station in Berbice.