27 bids opened for six governmental projects

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬27 bids for six governmental projects.

National Parks Commission
Rehabilitation of northern stand

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs
Design and implementation of a management information system (MIS) for the justice sector of Guyana

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Remodeling and rehabilitation of police stations at Wismar (Lot 1) and Mahdia (Lot 2)

 

 

 

Guyana Energy Agency
Engineering, procurement, construction and installation, commissioning and turn-key delivery of solar PV power plants, including battery energy storage system for the hinterland at Bartica and Lethem in two lots

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)
Landscaping and maintenance of indoor and outdoor plants

 

 

 Parliament Office
Electrical overhauling of the public building

