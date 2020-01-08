27 bids opened for six governmental projects

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬27 bids for six governmental projects.

National Parks Commission

Rehabilitation of northern stand

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Design and implementation of a management information system (MIS) for the justice sector of Guyana

Ministry of Public Security

Remodeling and rehabilitation of police stations at Wismar (Lot 1) and Mahdia (Lot 2)

Guyana Energy Agency

Engineering, procurement, construction and installation, commissioning and turn-key delivery of solar PV power plants, including battery energy storage system for the hinterland at Bartica and Lethem in two lots

Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)

Landscaping and maintenance of indoor and outdoor plants

Parliament Office

Electrical overhauling of the public building