Turbo football resumes tomorrow night at MOE ground

Jan 07, 2020 Sports 0

The third annual Turbo knockout football tournament that is sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. will resume tomorrow night at the Ministry of

Play between Northern Rangers and Buxton Stars (on the ball) during a previous Petra tournament.

Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue. This tournament had kicked off in 2019 but it was delayed majorly because of intermittent rain.
The event that is promoted by Petra Organisation currently has one match remaining for the completion of the round-of-16 phase and that game will be played tomorrow night when the exciting Santos under-20 clash with Black Pearl at 18:30hrs.
The following match day in the competition will be on Friday when East Coast’s Buxton under-20 will match skills with West Coast’s Pouderoyen in the first of two matches at the same venue from 19:00hrs. Friday’s feature match will see Buxton Stars being pitted with the dangerous Fruta Conquerors Youths at 21:00hrs.
The winners of the tournament will receive a top purse of $400,000, with second place bagging $200,000, third place $100,000 and fourth place $50,000.

