St. Joseph Mercy launches its own branded medications

The St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) is now offering medications under its own brand name, assuring quality and authenticity.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Deborrah Ramsay, said that the institution started the year of its 75th Anniversary by launching SJMH-branded paracetamol and low-dose aspirin tablets. It will move soon to include other drugs. Next on the list is a cough syrup.

According to Ms. Ramsay, when she began her tenure at the hospital, she thought that the then 70-year-old health institution could raise the level of its service to patients even further by having its own branded drugs.

To this end, she engaged the hospital’s Pharmacy Manager/Chief Pharmacist, Mr. LeAndre Charles to find out how this could be achieved.

Mr. Charles said he was excited to take up the challenge and Chirosyn Discovery, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, was selected to help prepare the first SJMH-branded paracetamol and aspirin tablets.

“We checked Chirosyn Discovery’s background and capabilities and were happy and confident that they can produce these two drugs for us at the standard that we want,” Mr. Charles said.

He added, “It’s not only about the launch of products with Mercy’s logo, but it’s also a launch of products that have the drug efficacy and the drug safety that we want our patients to receive. So every patient who will receive these drugs is assured that what is in the bottle and what is on the box is what they will be getting.”

Mr. Charles explained that the SJMH-branded medications represent a significant step forward for the hospital in light of the global problem of counterfeit medications.

“There is a large percentage of drugs on the global market that don’t meet the required standards. Guyana is no exception. The volume of this trade is estimated to be US$10Bln. “So when this happens, patients suffer; patients do not recover.

“Having formed an alliance with Chirosyn, we negated the opportunity of having falsified drugs as it relates to these two products. So we are extremely happy to launch the Chirosyn brand along with SJMH.”

He said that patients are assured of the best medicinal care when they go to SJMH.

Chirosyn Discovery’s Managing Director, Ms. Talika Persaud noted that SJMH is the first and only hospital that her company has trusted enough to put Chirosyn’s endorsement on the medication packaging.

She said that the drugs bearing the Chirosyn and SJMH logo have been tested and meet Canadian drug standards.

Ms. Persaud described it as a proud moment for Chirosyn Discovery to be able to work with SJMH.

Ms. Ramsay said that the introduction of the Mercy branded drugs is only the beginning of what the institution has planned for its 75th anniversary year.