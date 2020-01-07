Murder accused jailed three years for armed robbery

Travis Evans, who had pleaded guilty to raping a woman back in 2010, was yesterday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on an armed robbery charge.

The 25-year-old’s guilty plea to the rape charge was struck out by Justice Simone Morris Ramlall after the court was informed that Evans indicated that he felt pressured into doing so. This means that the accused will go on trial for the offence at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara assizes.

State Prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Nafeeza Baig presented the October 30, 2010 charge against Evans which stated that at Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration of a woman without her consent and without reasonably believing that she consented. The robbery indictment states that on the same day, Evans and two other men, John Sampson and Alex Williams, while armed with a knife, robbed a woman of $650,000 in cash.

Evans, also known as “Short Boss” formerly of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, is on remand for the murder of 21-year-old Ronsley Clarke, a mason of Timehri, East Bank Demerara on August 2, 2018. Based on reports, Clarke was partying with his girlfriend at a shop in Sophia when he was shot and killed.

Evans is also on remand for the murder of 46-year-old Legal Clerk, Gregory ‘Wayne’ Frank, the man, who was discovered dead on August 3, 2018 at his Kuru Kururu, Linden Highway home. His body was found in his living room, face down, with his arms folded under him and his face tilted to the right. The lower part of Frank’s body lay on the carpet while the man’s upper body was on a tiled area, with coagulated blood around the head.

He died as a result of asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck compounded by blunt trauma to the head, according to Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh.

Evans was among the inmates who broke out of the Lusignan Prisons in 2018.