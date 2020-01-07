Man crushed to death by tractor

A Linden resident was on Saturday crushed to death after falling off a tractor.

He was identified as Rondell Jacobs. The incident occurred at 72 miles Kaburee Main Access Trail at around 22:00hrs.

The tractor was being driven by a teen of Greenwich Park Parika, Essequibo at the time of the accident.

According to reports received, a tractor operator of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, and the teen and others left 58 miles Potaro with the said tractor en route to 72 Miles Potaro.

While on the journey, the men imbibed and on the arrival at 72 miles about 17:00 hrs, they met Jacobs and another man. The party then joined the journey and they ventured to a shop and began drinking.

The teen claimed that when everyone got intoxicated hours later, he drove the tractor without permission and they left the bar heading back to 72 Miles Potaro.

It was said that Jacobs was standing on the left side foot board of the tractor and the other two occupants were sitting on the fuel tank at the back.

According to the teen driver, upon arrival at a junction, he took a right turn but due to the unevenness of the road, the tractor tilted left causing Jacobs to fall off the tractor and onto the roadway. He subsequently drove over the deceased and stopped some distance away.

When police found the body, Jacobs sported an open laceration to the left side of the head and bruises to the left rib area. A banks beer bottle was also found next to him.

The men were taken into police custody and are assisting with investigations.